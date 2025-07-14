Left Menu

U.S. Ice Cream Makers Aim for Dye-Free Products by 2028

Dozens of U.S. ice cream producers plan to eliminate artificial colors from their products by 2028. This move is in response to health concerns and efforts to remove synthetic dyes from the food supply. The International Dairy Foods Association announced the initiative with key government figures present.

Updated: 14-07-2025 23:04 IST
The U.S. ice cream industry is poised for a major transformation as dozens of producers plan to eliminate artificial colors from their products by 2028. The announcement was made by the International Dairy Foods Association, representing over 90% of the U.S. ice cream market.

This initiative follows a call from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to phase out synthetic dyes from the national food supply. Prominent companies, including General Mills, Kraft Heinz, and Hershey, have already pledged to remove such dyes from their products.

The move to eliminate dyes such as Red 3 and Yellow 5 comes amid concerns over links to ADHD and cancer, although some scientists claim more research is needed. The IDFA noted that these changes could help ice cream makers avoid sales disruptions from new regulations banning dyes in school foods.

