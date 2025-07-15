Left Menu

U.S. Reinstates Tomato Tariffs: Trade Battle with Mexico Intensifies

The U.S. Commerce Department has withdrawn from a 2019 agreement suspending an anti-dumping investigation on Mexican tomatoes. New duties of 17.09% will be applied. The move comes amid broader trade tensions, with President Trump threatening additional tariffs. Mexico remains hopeful for a renewed agreement, emphasizing fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:55 IST
U.S. Reinstates Tomato Tariffs: Trade Battle with Mexico Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant trade development, the U.S. Commerce Department announced its withdrawal from a 2019 agreement that had suspended anti-dumping duties on fresh tomatoes imported from Mexico. As a result, a 17.09% duty will be imposed on most imports from the neighboring country.

The decision is part of ongoing trade tensions, with President Donald Trump threatening a further 30% tariff on a broader range of Mexican imports. These tariffs are set to begin on August 1, following unsuccessful negotiations aimed at striking a comprehensive trade accord with Mexico.

Despite the setback, Mexico remains optimistic about renewing the agreement, initially established in 1996 to ensure fair competition for U.S. producers and Mexican farmers. The tomato trade between the two nations is significant, with Mexico exporting $3.3 billion worth of tomatoes in the previous year, predominantly to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025