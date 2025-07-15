U.S. Reinstates Tomato Tariffs: Trade Battle with Mexico Intensifies

In a significant trade development, the U.S. Commerce Department announced its withdrawal from a 2019 agreement that had suspended anti-dumping duties on fresh tomatoes imported from Mexico. As a result, a 17.09% duty will be imposed on most imports from the neighboring country.

The decision is part of ongoing trade tensions, with President Donald Trump threatening a further 30% tariff on a broader range of Mexican imports. These tariffs are set to begin on August 1, following unsuccessful negotiations aimed at striking a comprehensive trade accord with Mexico.

Despite the setback, Mexico remains optimistic about renewing the agreement, initially established in 1996 to ensure fair competition for U.S. producers and Mexican farmers. The tomato trade between the two nations is significant, with Mexico exporting $3.3 billion worth of tomatoes in the previous year, predominantly to the United States.

