Mexico Aims for Relief on U.S. Tomato Tariff
Mexico's government announced plans to aid local tomato producers in negotiating with the U.S. to suspend a 17% duty imposed on their exports. The agriculture and economy ministries criticized this measure as unjust, hinting at political motivations behind the U.S. rejection of proposals from Mexican farmers.
Mexico is stepping in to assist its tomato producers in attempting to secure a suspension of the newly imposed 17% duty on tomatoes by the United States, the nation's leading supplier.
The agriculture and economy ministries condemned the duty as unjust, arguing it does not serve the interests of either Mexican or American producers. They emphasized that suggestions made by Mexican farmers were dismissed by the U.S. for political motives.
