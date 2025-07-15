Left Menu

Mexico Aims for Relief on U.S. Tomato Tariff

Mexico's government announced plans to aid local tomato producers in negotiating with the U.S. to suspend a 17% duty imposed on their exports. The agriculture and economy ministries criticized this measure as unjust, hinting at political motivations behind the U.S. rejection of proposals from Mexican farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 05:46 IST
Mexico Aims for Relief on U.S. Tomato Tariff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is stepping in to assist its tomato producers in attempting to secure a suspension of the newly imposed 17% duty on tomatoes by the United States, the nation's leading supplier.

The agriculture and economy ministries condemned the duty as unjust, arguing it does not serve the interests of either Mexican or American producers. They emphasized that suggestions made by Mexican farmers were dismissed by the U.S. for political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025