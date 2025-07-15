Tomato Trade Tangle: U.S. Imposes Duties on Mexican Imports

The Trump administration has imposed a 17% duty on fresh tomatoes from Mexico, effectively terminating the export agreement between the two countries. The decision addresses claims of unfair pricing undercutting American farmers, impacting trade valued at $3 billion a year.

This move is part of President Trump's broader strategy to renegotiate trade deals, following his recent wave of tariff announcements. A previous agreement from 1996 had aimed to regulate this trade, with the latest renewal six years prior averting antidumping investigations.

Mexican officials criticized the U.S. decision as unjust, asserting their proposals were politically motivated and expressing confidence in finding new markets. The change could affect U.S. consumers, as experts warn of potential price increases for tomato products.