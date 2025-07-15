Earnings Spotlight Steals Focus as Markets Juggle Tariffs and Trade Tactics

As global markets navigate the complexities of shifting tariffs, investor attention is squarely on Wall Street earnings this week. The reports provide crucial insights into how trade tensions are influencing corporate performance, with key players like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup releasing their second-quarter results.

Profits for S&P 500 companies are projected to rise by 5.8%, though this marks a dip from early April forecasts. Meanwhile, investors vigilantly await U.S. consumer price data, seeking clues on price pressures from tariffs and potential policy shifts by the Federal Reserve, under the scrutiny of President Trump.

Globally, markets appear poised for slight gains, buoyed by developments such as Nvidia's resumption of chip sales to China. Investors remain alert to additional factors, including Germany's economic sentiment and production data, which could further influence Tuesday's trading direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)