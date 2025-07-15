Outrage Erupts After Vandalism of Karunanidhi Statue in Tamil Nadu
The statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was defaced with black paint in Salem, sparking public outrage. Authorities are investigating and checking CCTV to find those responsible for the act.
An act of vandalism in Salem, Tamil Nadu, has stirred public anger after unidentified individuals defaced the statue of former Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi by splashing it with black paint early Monday.
Immediate backlash from the community underscores the high regard in which the late leader is held. Local authorities have responded promptly, launching a thorough investigation into the incident.
Police are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage to pinpoint the perpetrators, with more information expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
