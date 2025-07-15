Left Menu

Tesla Debuts in India with Mumbai's Sleek Showroom

Tesla launches its first showroom in India, blending modern design with Indian influences. Located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the showroom was completed swiftly in 45 days. The move signifies Tesla's entry into India, supported by favorable policies and the launch of its Model Y.

Chief Architect Neeta Sharada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tesla has officially set foot in India, unveiling its first showroom in the bustling city of Mumbai on Tuesday. Chief Architect Neeta Sharada spearheaded the ambitious project, infusing a sleek minimalist design with subtle Indian influences, resulting in a stunning space that showcases Tesla's innovative spirit.

The showroom, located at the Bandra Kurla Complex, is characterized by a predominantly white theme that serves as a backdrop for lightboxes displaying Tesla's cutting-edge images and curated visuals from India. Ms. Sharada, in conversation with ANI, expressed her excitement about contributing to Tesla's entry into the Indian market.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marked a significant milestone for Tesla. Mr. Fadnavis welcomed the brand to Mumbai, highlighting the state's leadership in electric mobility and the establishment of four large charging stations. The event underscored Tesla's global appeal as a symbol of design, innovation, and sustainability.

With reports suggesting an initial focus on importing vehicles before possibly expanding to manufacturing, Tesla's strategic move comes in the wake of India's new EV-friendly policies offering reduced import duties. This aligns with CEO Elon Musk's earlier comments on India's high import barriers. The recent hiring spree also indicates accelerated preparations for Tesla's Indian debut.

