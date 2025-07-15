Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Weather Impacts India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a 'yellow' alert for Srinagar, forecasting possible thunderstorms and rain for today and tomorrow. The weather prediction includes a partly cloudy sky today, with a general cloudiness expected tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to reach 30 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 18%.

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon season has wreaked havoc, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), resulting in 105 deaths between June 20 and July 14, 2025. Of these, 61 fatalities were due to rain-related events like landslides and flash floods. The remaining 44 deaths were in road accidents exacerbated by slippery roads and poor visibility.

The government of Himachal Pradesh has urged residents to postpone non-essential travel and heed weather warnings as rescue and relief operations continue. Authorities warn of persistent rainfall, particularly near hillsides and rivers, and advise avoiding high-risk zones. Efforts to restore normalcy include deploying rescue teams and monitoring weather conditions closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)