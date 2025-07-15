Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Weather Impacts India
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Srinagar, warning of thunderstorms. Himachal Pradesh faces severe monsoon havoc with 105 deaths reported, mainly from rain-related incidents. The state calls for caution as rescue efforts are ongoing, with more rainfall expected.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a 'yellow' alert for Srinagar, forecasting possible thunderstorms and rain for today and tomorrow. The weather prediction includes a partly cloudy sky today, with a general cloudiness expected tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to reach 30 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 18%.
In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon season has wreaked havoc, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), resulting in 105 deaths between June 20 and July 14, 2025. Of these, 61 fatalities were due to rain-related events like landslides and flash floods. The remaining 44 deaths were in road accidents exacerbated by slippery roads and poor visibility.
The government of Himachal Pradesh has urged residents to postpone non-essential travel and heed weather warnings as rescue and relief operations continue. Authorities warn of persistent rainfall, particularly near hillsides and rivers, and advise avoiding high-risk zones. Efforts to restore normalcy include deploying rescue teams and monitoring weather conditions closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Faces Deluge: IMD Issues Red Alert for Severe Flooding
Monsoon Fury: India Faces Early Rains and Widespread Floods
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Rains: Schools in Kullu Closed
Monsoon Havoc: Himachal's Silent Fury
Himachal Pradesh Rains Trigger Building Collapse in Shimla, Residents Demand Accountability