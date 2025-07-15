Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Weather Impacts India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Srinagar, warning of thunderstorms. Himachal Pradesh faces severe monsoon havoc with 105 deaths reported, mainly from rain-related incidents. The state calls for caution as rescue efforts are ongoing, with more rainfall expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:14 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Weather Impacts India
Yellow alert issued in J-K's Srinagar (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a 'yellow' alert for Srinagar, forecasting possible thunderstorms and rain for today and tomorrow. The weather prediction includes a partly cloudy sky today, with a general cloudiness expected tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to reach 30 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 18%.

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon season has wreaked havoc, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), resulting in 105 deaths between June 20 and July 14, 2025. Of these, 61 fatalities were due to rain-related events like landslides and flash floods. The remaining 44 deaths were in road accidents exacerbated by slippery roads and poor visibility.

The government of Himachal Pradesh has urged residents to postpone non-essential travel and heed weather warnings as rescue and relief operations continue. Authorities warn of persistent rainfall, particularly near hillsides and rivers, and advise avoiding high-risk zones. Efforts to restore normalcy include deploying rescue teams and monitoring weather conditions closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025