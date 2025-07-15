Iran Seeks Support from Asia's Powers at Key Summit
Iran plans crucial talks with key Asian partners, Russia and China, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Tehran seeks political backing after recent tensions with Israel. The summit, hosted by China, highlights the growing influence of the SCO in global security and political discussions.
In a strategic move, Iran is set to engage in pivotal discussions with major Asian players—Russia and China—during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This initiative comes in the wake of heightened tensions following a recent air conflict with Israel.
The SCO, a significant 10-nation Eurasian body, includes powerful nations such as China, Russia, India, and Pakistan. The 25th Foreign Ministers meeting is hosted in Tianjin, China. The summit will focus on crucial geopolitical issues amidst mounting global challenges.
With the re-imposition of American sanctions under the Trump administration, Iran has bolstered its ties with Beijing and Moscow. This summit underscores the expanding global role of the SCO, which is steering beyond its regional focus to address broader economic, political, and security matters.
