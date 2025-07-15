Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Institutions and Golden Temple Receive Bomb Threats

Bomb threats targeted St. Thomas School, St. Stephen's College, and the Golden Temple. Delhi Police found no explosives, while investigations continue. The threats have heightened security measures across affected areas, and authorities urge public vigilance. Anti-Tamil Nadu government messages were noted in related emails, intensifying the probe's complexity.

Bomb threats received at Dwarka school and DU's college (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a frightful turn of events, educational and religious institutions in Delhi and Amritsar have been at the receiving end of alarming bomb threats. St. Thomas School in Dwarka and St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, faced threats early Tuesday, prompting a swift response from city authorities. Emails received by Delhi Police at 7:15 AM indicated an alleged bomb in St. Stephen's College library, necessitating evacuations and in-depth searches at both locations.

Efforts of the Delhi Police Bomb Squad, alongside the Dog Squad and Delhi Fire Brigade, ensured a thorough scrutiny of the premises. However, no suspicious items were uncovered, according to police reports. A similar situation unfolded on Monday when two other schools in Chanakyapuri and Dwarka faced bomb threats, which also proved to be hoaxes.

Further escalating the anxiety, the sacred Golden Temple in Amritsar was also threatened with an explosion. Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar reported the matter to be under rigorous investigation, with cybercrime units and additional security agencies mobilized to safeguard the historic site. As police continue their investigations, they have requested public cooperation in reporting any unusual activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

