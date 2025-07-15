Left Menu

NCERT's 'Veena': A Journey Through India's Culture and Science

The new Class 5 NCERT Hindi textbook 'Veena' blends India’s rich cultural roots with modern scientific advancements, including chapters on the Ganga, Artificial Intelligence, and ISRO's space missions, aiming to engage and educate students by linking traditional tales with futuristic themes guided by the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:20 IST
NCERT's 'Veena': A Journey Through India's Culture and Science
New Class 5 NCERT Hindi textbook (Photo/NCERT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The latest Class 5 Hindi textbook by the NCERT, titled 'Veena', is offering students an innovative learning experience by intertwining India's historical and cultural narratives with cutting-edge scientific concepts. This approach is in alignment with India's National Education Policy 2020.

One of the prominent chapters, 'Ganga ki Kahani', poeticizes the river Ganga's pilgrimage from Gomukh to Gangasagar, passing through iconic sites such as Haridwar and Varanasi. The narrative enriches students with geographical, cultural, and economic insights, also depicting tales from sacred events like the Kumbh Mela.

In a stark yet fascinating shift, the chapter on 'AI' demystifies Artificial Intelligence, offering foundational knowledge that sparks students' interest in machine learning and cognitive tasks. The 'Gaganyaan' section delves into India's space ambitions, presenting ISRO's milestones with an emphasis on exploratory acts and robotics, such as the humanoid Vyommitra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025