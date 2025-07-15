NCERT's 'Veena': A Journey Through India's Culture and Science
The new Class 5 NCERT Hindi textbook 'Veena' blends India’s rich cultural roots with modern scientific advancements, including chapters on the Ganga, Artificial Intelligence, and ISRO's space missions, aiming to engage and educate students by linking traditional tales with futuristic themes guided by the National Education Policy 2020.
The latest Class 5 Hindi textbook by the NCERT, titled 'Veena', is offering students an innovative learning experience by intertwining India's historical and cultural narratives with cutting-edge scientific concepts. This approach is in alignment with India's National Education Policy 2020.
One of the prominent chapters, 'Ganga ki Kahani', poeticizes the river Ganga's pilgrimage from Gomukh to Gangasagar, passing through iconic sites such as Haridwar and Varanasi. The narrative enriches students with geographical, cultural, and economic insights, also depicting tales from sacred events like the Kumbh Mela.
In a stark yet fascinating shift, the chapter on 'AI' demystifies Artificial Intelligence, offering foundational knowledge that sparks students' interest in machine learning and cognitive tasks. The 'Gaganyaan' section delves into India's space ambitions, presenting ISRO's milestones with an emphasis on exploratory acts and robotics, such as the humanoid Vyommitra.
