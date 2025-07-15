Left Menu

Tariffs Dominance: Fed's Inflation Watch

U.S. consumer prices in June are expected to rise due to increased costs of imported goods, influenced by the Trump administration's tariffs. Fed Chief Powell views this summer as a pivotal time to evaluate tariffs' inflationary effects, with the latest CPI data crucial in assessing future monetary policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:33 IST
Tariffs Dominance: Fed's Inflation Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. is poised to report an uptick in consumer prices for June, driven by rising costs of imported goods, following tariffs implemented by the Trump administration. The upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due for release at 8:30 a.m. EDT, holds significant weight in shaping future decisions by the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has earmarked the summer period as a critical phase to determine if these trade measures are influencing inflation. Despite limited impact observed so far, businesses are running down pre-tariff inventory, hinting at potential price rises. Economists anticipate inflation rates could breach the central bank's 2% target.

With tariffs yet to show full effects, discussions are intensifying around economic strategies. As debates persist about future tariff levels and economic policy uncertainty lingers, the potential for escalated inflation remains a primary concern for both policymakers and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025