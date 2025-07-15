Kejriwal Criticizes Delhi's 'Four-Engine' Government Amid School Bomb Scare

Delhi witnessed a tense atmosphere this week as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X to criticize the ruling BJP government after multiple bomb threats targeted educational institutions. Kejriwal lambasted what he termed the 'four-engine government' for its alleged failure to ensure safety.

The threats, which affected two schools on Monday and a prominent college and school on Tuesday, were deemed hoaxes by the police following thorough checks. The scares, however, left students and parents shaken, prompting AAP leaders like Atishi to question the BJP's commitment to public safety. Amid these events, anti-Tamil Nadu government messages surfaced, further perplexing authorities.

Adding to the controversy, AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP's failure to address the city's flood woes, sharing images of waterlogged streets after a brief downpour. With the BJP under fire from AAP over multiple issues, the capital remains in a state of heightened scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)