Left Menu

BJP Minority Morcha launches "Dr Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0" to empower minority youth

This initiative aims to encourage minority youth to develop innovation, entrepreneurship, and social construction skills.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:45 IST
BJP Minority Morcha launches "Dr Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0" to empower minority youth
BJP Minority Morcha will organise the "Dr. Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0" on August 12, (Photo/BJP source). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP Minority Morcha is set to organize the "Dr Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0" on August 12, 2025, coinciding with International Youth Day. This initiative aims to encourage minority youth to develop innovation, entrepreneurship, and social construction skills.

Under the leadership and guidance of BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui and National General Secretary and Morcha's National Incharge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the program will honor minority youth who have started their own ventures and set inspiring examples in society through their innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. A national meeting of state presidents and state in-charges will be held on July 16, 2025, to discuss the program's preparations.

A social media workshop will be conducted on July 17, 2025, to promote the event and facilitate nominations. The detailed schedule of programs are as follows -- July 16 to August 3, 2025: Application/nomination collection August 3 to August 6, 2025: Nomination shortlisting August 6 to August 9, 2025: Invitation to selected participants, August 12, 2025: Main program (Delhi).

Minority community youth entrepreneurs can apply through the official website of the BJP Minority Morcha. The web page link and QR code will be shared on the Morcha's social media platforms to facilitate the nomination process. Participants can submit their nomination forms directly through the website or by scanning the QR code.

Meanwhile, as per the instructions of Dushyant Gautam, BJP National General Secretary and Minority Morcha Incharge, a review meeting of the national office-bearers, executive members, state presidents, state general secretaries, and state media in-charges of the Minority Morcha will be held on July 16, 2025 (Wednesday) at 11:00 AM at the BJP Headquarters, Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Jamal Siddiqui, National President of Minority Morcha, to discuss preparations for the "Kalam Ko Salam" campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025