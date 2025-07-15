BJP Minority Morcha launches "Dr Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0" to empower minority youth

The BJP Minority Morcha is set to organize the "Dr Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0" on August 12, 2025, coinciding with International Youth Day. This initiative aims to encourage minority youth to develop innovation, entrepreneurship, and social construction skills.

Under the leadership and guidance of BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui and National General Secretary and Morcha's National Incharge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the program will honor minority youth who have started their own ventures and set inspiring examples in society through their innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. A national meeting of state presidents and state in-charges will be held on July 16, 2025, to discuss the program's preparations.

A social media workshop will be conducted on July 17, 2025, to promote the event and facilitate nominations. The detailed schedule of programs are as follows -- July 16 to August 3, 2025: Application/nomination collection August 3 to August 6, 2025: Nomination shortlisting August 6 to August 9, 2025: Invitation to selected participants, August 12, 2025: Main program (Delhi).

Minority community youth entrepreneurs can apply through the official website of the BJP Minority Morcha. The web page link and QR code will be shared on the Morcha's social media platforms to facilitate the nomination process. Participants can submit their nomination forms directly through the website or by scanning the QR code.

Meanwhile, as per the instructions of Dushyant Gautam, BJP National General Secretary and Minority Morcha Incharge, a review meeting of the national office-bearers, executive members, state presidents, state general secretaries, and state media in-charges of the Minority Morcha will be held on July 16, 2025 (Wednesday) at 11:00 AM at the BJP Headquarters, Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Jamal Siddiqui, National President of Minority Morcha, to discuss preparations for the "Kalam Ko Salam" campaign. (ANI)

