Left Menu

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sees Profits Soar Amid Premium Surge

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 34% increase in net profit to Rs 302 crore for the June 2025 quarter, citing higher premium income and reduced expenses. The insurer's net profit stood at Rs 225 crore in the same period of FY25, while net premium income reached Rs 8,503 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:59 IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sees Profits Soar Amid Premium Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced a significant 34% rise in net profit for the June 2025 quarter, amounting to Rs 302 crore. This performance is attributed to an uptick in premium income coupled with a reduction in expenses.

In the corresponding quarter of FY25, the insurer had recorded a net profit of Rs 225 crore. The net premium income saw a notable increase to Rs 8,503 crore by the end of the June quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 7,875 crore in the previous year.

According to MD and CEO Anup Bagchi, the firm enjoyed an 8.1% year-on-year growth in total premium in Q1 FY2026 due to its vast distribution network and diverse product offerings. However, the company's shares dipped slightly, closing at Rs 669.70 on BSE, down 0.44% from its previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025