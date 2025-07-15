ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sees Profits Soar Amid Premium Surge

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced a significant 34% rise in net profit for the June 2025 quarter, amounting to Rs 302 crore. This performance is attributed to an uptick in premium income coupled with a reduction in expenses.

In the corresponding quarter of FY25, the insurer had recorded a net profit of Rs 225 crore. The net premium income saw a notable increase to Rs 8,503 crore by the end of the June quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 7,875 crore in the previous year.

According to MD and CEO Anup Bagchi, the firm enjoyed an 8.1% year-on-year growth in total premium in Q1 FY2026 due to its vast distribution network and diverse product offerings. However, the company's shares dipped slightly, closing at Rs 669.70 on BSE, down 0.44% from its previous close.

