Punjab Police Thwarts Major Gang Plot: Arrests Five in Targeted Killing Scheme

Punjab Police, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's directive, foiled a targeted killing plot orchestrated by the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. Five members, linked to US-based handler Husandeep Singh, were arrested. Weapons were seized, and further investigations are ongoing to dismantle the gang's network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:32 IST
Punjab Police also recovered two firearms, a PX5 pistol and a.32 bore pistol (Photo/Punjab Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development towards ensuring the safety and security of Punjab, the state police have successfully thwarted a plot involving the targeted killing of a rival gang member. This operation was initiated under the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, resulting in the arrest of five individuals affiliated with the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

The arrests were made possible through a coordinated operation involving Punjab's Counter-Intelligence unit and the district police forces of Amritsar Rural and Batala. The detained operatives were identified as Lovepreet Singh, Sikandar Kumar alias Gola, and Onkarpreet alias Jashan from the village of Shahabad in Batala, alongside Gagandeep alias Giani from Gandhi Camp, Batala, and Mehakpreet Singh from Amritsar.

DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, revealed that the plot was orchestrated by incarcerated gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, currently in Silchar Jail, Assam. The conspiracy involved killing a rival gangster to avenge the murder of Bhagwanpuria's mother, with coordination from US-based operative Husandeep Singh. Weapons recovered included a PX5 pistol and a .32 bore pistol, with ongoing investigations to uncover further connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

