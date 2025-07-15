Left Menu

Political Tensions Soar in Ponnur: Allegations Against TDP Leader Emerge

YSR Congress Party's Ambati Murali accuses TDP's Dhulipalla Narendra of orchestrating a violent attack on Mannava village's Sarpanch. Video evidence reveals the severity of the assault, but limited action was taken. Ambati warns of protests if justice remains elusive, citing past crimes linked to Narendra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:06 IST
Political Tensions Soar in Ponnur: Allegations Against TDP Leader Emerge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ambati Murali, the YSR Congress Party's representative in Ponnur, has accused Dhulipalla Narendra, a Telugu Desam Party MLA, of orchestrating a violent attack on the Sarpanch of Mannava village, Nagamalleswara Rao. During a media briefing at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Murali described the incident as politically motivated and demanded legal action, naming Narendra as the primary accused.

Murali condemned the portrayal of the assault as a personal altercation, highlighting that the incident's true nature emerged through CCTV footage. Recorded near Kattempudi junction, the footage depicts a brutal daytime assault resulting in Rao's severe injuries, including multiple fractures, the removal of his spleen, and a significant brain injury. The release criticized the government's lack of substantial action in response.

Only minimal arrests were made, and initial police efforts reportedly attempted to conceal evidence. Murali pointed out that Rao, from a Dalit family with a longstanding history of political success in Mannava, had consistently defeated TDP candidates. Allegations suggest Dhulipalla's efforts to incite violence stem from his inability to secure electoral success in the village. Past incidents linked to Dhulipalla, including alleged political crimes, were also highlighted, with Ambati warning that protests would ensue if justice is not served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

