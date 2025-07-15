Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's 'One District, One River' Campaign: Reviving Lifelines

Uttar Pradesh's 'One District, One River' initiative by CM Yogi Adityanath is making progress, with the revival of Pili Nadi in Jaunpur highlighting its success. This campaign, focused on reviving extinct rivers, reflects India's reverence for rivers and aims at ecological preservation and cultural identity restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:16 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with newly promoted IAS officers in Lucknow (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with provincial civil service officers from the 2008 and 2010 batches, recently elevated to the Indian Administrative Service. Earlier, reports indicate his initiative, 'One District, One River,' is making strides across the state, demonstrating tangible outcomes in various districts.

The focus of this ambitious campaign is to revive extinct rivers, a testament to India's deep-seated reverence for these water bodies as lifelines. The Pili Nadi in Jaunpur, a tributary of the Gomti River, exemplifies the initiative's success, having been revived from a once-choked state through concerted public effort. Sapling plantations along the riverbanks aim to ensure ecological stability and enhance resources for local farmers.

Jaunpur District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh praised the initiative under CM Yogi's leadership, labeling the Pili Nadi's restoration a model public movement. The 61.2 km river traverses villages before joining the Gomti River, with recent efforts rejuvenating a 25-km section. This revival effort is intertwined with Jaunpur's cultural identity, emphasizing community participation and awareness.

