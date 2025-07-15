Himachal's Apple Orchard Crisis: Farmers to Stage Massive Protest

The Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha and the Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh have announced a significant protest against the ongoing eviction drive affecting forest areas, specifically targeting apple tree felling. The protest is scheduled for July 29, outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

This decision follows an emergency meeting in Hatkoti, Shimla. Rakesh Singha, founder of the All India Apple Farmers Federation, emphasized apples' crucial role in Himachal's economy and the impact on thousands of families reliant on apple farming. With only 12.7% of cultivable land in the state, the eviction threatens livelihoods.

Sohan Thakur, President of the Himachal Pradesh Seb Utpadak Sangh, called for farmer unification to protect their land and rights. The groups have demanded state intervention, following last week's High Court order concerning forest encroachment. The eviction drive has already led to the destruction of apple orchards in the region.

