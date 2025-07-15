Left Menu

Himachal's Apple Orchard Crisis: Farmers to Stage Massive Protest

Farmers and orchard owners in Himachal Pradesh are protesting the eviction drive and felling of apple trees, stressing its impact on the local economy. The protest, organized by Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha and Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh, will take place outside the state's Secretariat on July 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:42 IST
Himachal's Apple Orchard Crisis: Farmers to Stage Massive Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha and the Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh have announced a significant protest against the ongoing eviction drive affecting forest areas, specifically targeting apple tree felling. The protest is scheduled for July 29, outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

This decision follows an emergency meeting in Hatkoti, Shimla. Rakesh Singha, founder of the All India Apple Farmers Federation, emphasized apples' crucial role in Himachal's economy and the impact on thousands of families reliant on apple farming. With only 12.7% of cultivable land in the state, the eviction threatens livelihoods.

Sohan Thakur, President of the Himachal Pradesh Seb Utpadak Sangh, called for farmer unification to protect their land and rights. The groups have demanded state intervention, following last week's High Court order concerning forest encroachment. The eviction drive has already led to the destruction of apple orchards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025