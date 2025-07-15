Monsoon Fury in Himachal: 106 Lives Lost Amid Torrential Downpours

In an alarming toll of the monsoon's impact, relentless heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed 106 lives from June 20 to July 15, 2025, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The state reels under the aftermath of landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and other catastrophes exacerbated by the incessant rains.

The SDMA detailed that of the 62 rain-related fatalities, 15 were due to cloudburst incidents, 12 were from falls, and 11 from drowning. Flash floods accounted for 8 deaths, while electrocution and snake bites resulted in 5 fatalities each, with one death from both landslides and fire. Additionally, 44 people died in road incidents across the state's districts, particularly hitting Mandi, Kullu, and Kinnaur the hardest.

Beyond the human toll, significant damage to property and infrastructure has been reported. Over 293 pucca and 91 kaccha houses are completely destroyed, affecting nearly 850 hectares of agricultural land. Losses to public property, such as roads, water supply, and power infrastructure, have escalated to a staggering Rs 81 crore. Active rescue and relief operations by the SDMA, emergency services, and local administration continue as heavy rains persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)