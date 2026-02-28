Tragic Drownings in Jharkhand: A Heartbreaking Loss
In Jharkhand's Koderma district, three children drowned in a pond while fishing, and in Palamu district, two sisters died after falling into a well. The third child accompanying them was saved and is receiving treatment. The incidents highlight the dangers of water bodies in rural areas.
In a tragic turn of events in Jharkhand's Koderma district, three children have reportedly drowned in a local pond. Police say the incident occurred when the children ventured into deep waters while fishing in Kosmadih village.
Officer-in-charge Umanth Singh confirmed that the bodies have been recovered and post-mortem examinations are scheduled for Sunday.
Meanwhile, in Palamu district, two young sisters lost their lives after falling into an uncovered well. Their cousin, who was with them, survived and is being treated at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.
