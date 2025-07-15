Tragic Family Feud: Father's Alleged Murder Over Property Disputes Shocks Andhra Village
In Andhra Pradesh's Palanadu district, a father allegedly murdered his teenage son over property disputes and suspected infidelity. The incident unfolded when the boy's mother reported him missing, leading to the father's arrest. Ongoing investigations have uncovered a disturbing family history of violence.
A gruesome family tragedy has unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's Palanadu district, where a father allegedly murdered his teenage son amidst a bitter property dispute and familial tensions, police revealed on Tuesday. The case surfaced following a missing complaint filed by the boy's distressed mother.
Authorities have identified the accused as Venkateswarlu Naik, a resident of Errabalem village, who purportedly killed his 19-year-old son, Bhukya Mangya Naik, and clandestinely buried the body near a canal roughly ten days ago. Law enforcement officials have since exhumed the body and detained the suspect. A postmortem examination is currently underway.
Friction escalated as locals confronted the police, resulting in an attack on Inspector Suresh, who was leading the investigation. In response, law enforcement resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Police contend that the tragedy stemmed from both a contentious property dispute and lingering suspicions about the mother's character, further complicating the family dynamics.