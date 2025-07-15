Tragic Family Feud: Father's Alleged Murder Over Property Disputes Shocks Andhra Village

A gruesome family tragedy has unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's Palanadu district, where a father allegedly murdered his teenage son amidst a bitter property dispute and familial tensions, police revealed on Tuesday. The case surfaced following a missing complaint filed by the boy's distressed mother.

Authorities have identified the accused as Venkateswarlu Naik, a resident of Errabalem village, who purportedly killed his 19-year-old son, Bhukya Mangya Naik, and clandestinely buried the body near a canal roughly ten days ago. Law enforcement officials have since exhumed the body and detained the suspect. A postmortem examination is currently underway.

Friction escalated as locals confronted the police, resulting in an attack on Inspector Suresh, who was leading the investigation. In response, law enforcement resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Police contend that the tragedy stemmed from both a contentious property dispute and lingering suspicions about the mother's character, further complicating the family dynamics.