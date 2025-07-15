Father Claims College Conspired in Daughter's Tragic Death

The father of an Odisha student, who tragically died from self-immolation, is accusing authorities of a cover-up, asserting that his daughter was actually murdered, rather than committing suicide. He is calling for the state government to treat the case as a murder and to ensure all those involved face justice.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed his belief that a conspiracy was afoot due to his daughter's vocal stance against injustices, suggesting it led to her untimely death. Questions arose concerning her last visit to the college principal's office, where it is suspected crucial events transpired.

In the wake of this incident, political tensions have risen with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) rallying for justice, demanding significant compensation for the victim's family, and calling for a thorough judicial inquiry. Amidst the uproar, key college officials have already been arrested as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)