Desperate Measures: A Mother's Struggle with Addiction in Himachal Pradesh

A mother from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, found herself at the center of a shocking incident after allegedly selling her father's car to finance her addiction to chitta, a form of adulterated heroin. The woman's actions came to light after her father reported the car theft to the police.

Following an investigation, the woman, who is married and the mother of a four-year-old, confessed to the crime. She and an accomplice had sold the car in Jalandhar, Punjab. The police later recovered the vehicle from McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh, and arrested both individuals, who tested positive for drug use.

Chitta, a semi-synthetic opioid derived from heroin, can fetch up to Rs 6,000 per gram in the illegal market, according to authorities. The woman, now out on bail, has disappeared once again, raising concerns about her wellbeing and highlighting the severe challenges of battling addiction.