Trump Sets Ceasefire Deadline in Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deadline of 50 days for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, stating that failure to achieve it would result in sanctions. He emphasized not targeting Moscow. European officials scrambled to implement Trump's plan, and Patriot missiles were dispatched to Ukraine.
In a significant announcement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, warning of looming sanctions should the deadline not be met.
Trump's statements followed reports suggesting he encouraged Ukraine to escalate its strikes on Russia, particularly questioning possible attacks on Moscow if provided with long-range weapons. However, Trump firmly stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should not target Moscow.
Amidst a flurry of diplomatic activity, European officials sought to operationalize Trump's plan, ensuring the delivery of a fresh arsenal to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles from Germany. Trump's comments place him as a neutral party, focused on halting the ongoing violence.