In a significant announcement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, warning of looming sanctions should the deadline not be met.

Trump's statements followed reports suggesting he encouraged Ukraine to escalate its strikes on Russia, particularly questioning possible attacks on Moscow if provided with long-range weapons. However, Trump firmly stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should not target Moscow.

Amidst a flurry of diplomatic activity, European officials sought to operationalize Trump's plan, ensuring the delivery of a fresh arsenal to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles from Germany. Trump's comments place him as a neutral party, focused on halting the ongoing violence.