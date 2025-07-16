Japanese Astellas Employee Sentenced in Beijing for Spying
A Beijing court sentenced a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma to 3.5 years in prison. The employee had been detained since March 2023 on suspicion of espionage. This sentencing comes after the individual was indicted about a year ago, according to the Japanese ambassador.
- Country:
- Japan
In a significant development, a Beijing court has sentenced a Japanese worker from Astellas Pharma to three and a half years of imprisonment. The sentencing was reported by the Nikkei newspaper, which cited information from the local Japanese ambassador.
The individual had been under detention since March 2023, following suspicions of espionage activities in China. The court's decision comes after the worker was formally indicted approximately one year ago.
This case has raised concerns regarding international diplomatic relations, particularly between Japan and China, as the employee's sentencing could have broader implications for bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana pharma plant explosion: Toll rises to 34, say officials.
Tragedy Strikes Pashamylaram: Sigachi Pharma Plant Explosion Claims 34 Lives
Global Health Shake-Up: Key Developments in Pharma and Governance
Officials verifying whereabouts of missing people, says CM Revanth Reddy on Pharma plant blast.
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Secures Major Export Orders