Japanese Astellas Employee Sentenced in Beijing for Spying

In a significant development, a Beijing court has sentenced a Japanese worker from Astellas Pharma to three and a half years of imprisonment. The sentencing was reported by the Nikkei newspaper, which cited information from the local Japanese ambassador.

The individual had been under detention since March 2023, following suspicions of espionage activities in China. The court's decision comes after the worker was formally indicted approximately one year ago.

This case has raised concerns regarding international diplomatic relations, particularly between Japan and China, as the employee's sentencing could have broader implications for bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)