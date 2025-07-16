Left Menu

Japanese Astellas Employee Sentenced in Beijing for Spying

A Beijing court sentenced a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma to 3.5 years in prison. The employee had been detained since March 2023 on suspicion of espionage. This sentencing comes after the individual was indicted about a year ago, according to the Japanese ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, a Beijing court has sentenced a Japanese worker from Astellas Pharma to three and a half years of imprisonment. The sentencing was reported by the Nikkei newspaper, which cited information from the local Japanese ambassador.

The individual had been under detention since March 2023, following suspicions of espionage activities in China. The court's decision comes after the worker was formally indicted approximately one year ago.

This case has raised concerns regarding international diplomatic relations, particularly between Japan and China, as the employee's sentencing could have broader implications for bilateral ties.

