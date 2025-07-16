Australia's Balanced Approach to Foreign Investment Amid China Relations

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reassured on Wednesday that his government's assessment of foreign investments is not targeted at any specific country. This stance came after Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed concerns over challenges faced by Chinese enterprises in Australia.

During his trip to China, which included a symbolic visit to the Great Wall akin to Gough Whitlam's historic 1971 visit, Albanese held crucial discussions aimed at balancing trade with security. He underscored the impartial nature of Australia's investment screening, which prioritizes national interest.

Highlighting the importance of a positive relationship with China, especially in the realm of critical minerals, Albanese pointed to Australia's role as a major supplier of essential minerals like lithium. As global efforts to diversify supply chains away from China continue, Australia seeks to strengthen trade ties with the U.S. and other nations.