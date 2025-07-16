Left Menu

Uttarakhand Schools to Integrate Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in Curriculum

Uttarakhand's Education Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat, announced that the state will introduce the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana into the curriculum of 17,000 government schools. Until the new syllabus is ready, students will practice verses from the texts in daily prayer. NCERT continues to update textbooks, aligning with NEP 2020.

Updated: 16-07-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:41 IST
Uttarakhand Schools to Integrate Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in Curriculum
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic educational shift, Uttarakhand's Education Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat, declared the state's initiative to incorporate the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana into the syllabi of 17,000 government schools. The minister disclosed plans following a high-level meeting with the Chief Minister, emphasizing cultural integration into education.

During prayer assemblies, students will start reciting verses from the sacred texts as a temporary measure, pending the curriculum change. Minister Rawat noted the government's commitment to enhancing spiritual education alongside academic learning in schools across the region.

Simultaneously, the NCERT has introduced a new textbook, Veena, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, offering chapters on India's scientific and cultural milestones. Topics range from AI and space missions to moral values, refining educational content for modern academic needs. Additional book releases are expected this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

