HS Prannoy: Finding Joy in the Game Amid Career Uncertainty

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, at 33, grapples with career uncertainty following a challenging 2025 season. Despite competing in 19 tournaments without surpassing the second round, Prannoy emphasizes the importance of finding joy in the daily grind of his sport.

During the India Open 2026 press conference, Prannoy remained non-committal about his participation in upcoming major events like the Asian Games and World Championship, focusing instead on immediate efforts. His outlook has shifted towards embracing competition and finding happiness despite the odds.

Prannoy's reflections reveal a year marked by inconsistent results and circumstances affecting his mindset. Yet, he persists, finding rejuvenated passion in training and competition, preparing for the India Open with a focus on health and commitment, despite previous setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)