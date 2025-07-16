Illegal Entry Alert: Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in West Bengal and New Delhi
A suspected Bangladeshi, Sukumar Chandra Shil, was detained for illegal entry into West Bengal. The operation, led by Sashastra Seema Bal, followed another incident in New Delhi where two Bangladeshi nationals were deported. Authorities are intensifying investigations into the illegal crossings.
Country:
- India
Authorities from the Sashastra Seema Bal's 41st Battalion apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Ranidanga village, West Bengal, after he reportedly crossed into India through unauthorised channels. Identified as Sukumar Chandra Shil, the suspect entered the country approximately four months ago with Rafiq's assistance, a fellow Bangladeshi national, prompting ongoing investigations.
In a separate incident, the Delhi Police deported two Bangladeshi nationals from Dwarka District. The migrants, Shahadatt and Mohammad Anwar, were caught during a targeted police raid after intelligence suggested the presence of illegal immigrants in the area. Interrogations confirmed their illegal migration status.
Following standard procedures, the individuals were processed at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in R.K. Puram, New Delhi, and subsequently detained at the Centre in Vijay Vihar. Authorities confirmed their deportation, citing adherence to legal protocols.
