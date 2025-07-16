Drone Strikes Disrupt Oil Production in Iraqi Kurdistan

Oilfields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region have been targeted by bomb-laden drones, causing significant disruptions to operations. The attacks, occurring over three consecutive days, forced Norway's DNO to suspend production at its Tawke and Peshkabir fields due to the damage, although no injuries were reported.

The DNO-operated fields, located in the Zakho area near Turkey, were hit by three drones, resulting in material damage. In a statement, DNO mentioned that a damage assessment is ongoing, and production is expected to resume once it is completed. Additionally, the Sarsang oilfield faced similar drone attacks, halting operations just before its U.S. operator signed a new development deal with the Iraqi government.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, initial reports from Iraqi Kurdistan security sources indicate the drones may have originated from regions controlled by Iran-backed militias. The ongoing attacks underscore rising tensions in the region and potential future threats to energy infrastructure.

