Karnataka Responds: Promise to Aerospace Investors Amid Andhra Pradesh's Enticing Offer

Karnataka Home Minister assures investors that the state will seek alternative locations for an aerospace park after Andhra Pradesh's pitch by Minister Nara Lokesh. The Karnataka government withdrew plans to acquire land in Devanahalli, marking a victory for protesting farmers as Andhra boasts policies and incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:51 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Government is determined to keep aerospace investment within its borders, following a compelling appeal from Andhra Pradesh's Minister, Nara Lokesh. Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara emphasized the state's commitment to providing land alternatives after the withdrawal of plans to use Devanahalli land.

At the core of the dispute is Karnataka's decision to cease acquiring 1,777 acres of farmland in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. This decision has energized local farmers and prompted Andhra Pradesh to highlight its own competitive advantages, showcasing policies and availability of land.

In a strategic move, Nara Lokesh extended an invitation to the aerospace industry to relocate to Andhra Pradesh, underscoring incentives and the availability of over 8,000 acres of land. Meanwhile, Karnataka reassures its investors of exploring feasible locations, hoping to maintain the region's attractiveness and investment portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

