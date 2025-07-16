Karnataka Responds: Promise to Aerospace Investors Amid Andhra Pradesh's Enticing Offer

Karnataka's Government is determined to keep aerospace investment within its borders, following a compelling appeal from Andhra Pradesh's Minister, Nara Lokesh. Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara emphasized the state's commitment to providing land alternatives after the withdrawal of plans to use Devanahalli land.

At the core of the dispute is Karnataka's decision to cease acquiring 1,777 acres of farmland in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. This decision has energized local farmers and prompted Andhra Pradesh to highlight its own competitive advantages, showcasing policies and availability of land.

In a strategic move, Nara Lokesh extended an invitation to the aerospace industry to relocate to Andhra Pradesh, underscoring incentives and the availability of over 8,000 acres of land. Meanwhile, Karnataka reassures its investors of exploring feasible locations, hoping to maintain the region's attractiveness and investment portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)