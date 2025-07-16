Left Menu

Indonesia and U.S. Forge Landmark Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tussle

Indonesia and the United States successfully negotiated a trade agreement that reduced U.S. tariffs on Indonesian exports significantly. This achievement is part of the mechanism wherein Indonesia agreed to purchase U.S. aircraft, energy, and agricultural products, aiming to boost both economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia and the United States have entered into a pivotal trade agreement following long-drawn negotiations, resulting in a significant slash in the proposed U.S. tariffs on Indonesian exports, reducing them to 19% from the initially suggested 32%.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the deal after discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who negotiated directly with Trump over the phone. The Indonesian spokesperson hailed the agreement as a milestone, indicating Prabowo's proactive engagement.

This strategic deal, which includes Indonesia's commitment to purchasing 50 Boeing jets and substantial U.S. energy and agricultural products, not only strengthens bilateral trade relations but also appears to set the stage for further economic cooperation.

