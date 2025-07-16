Indonesia and U.S. Forge Landmark Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tussle
Indonesia and the United States successfully negotiated a trade agreement that reduced U.S. tariffs on Indonesian exports significantly. This achievement is part of the mechanism wherein Indonesia agreed to purchase U.S. aircraft, energy, and agricultural products, aiming to boost both economies.
Indonesia and the United States have entered into a pivotal trade agreement following long-drawn negotiations, resulting in a significant slash in the proposed U.S. tariffs on Indonesian exports, reducing them to 19% from the initially suggested 32%.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the deal after discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who negotiated directly with Trump over the phone. The Indonesian spokesperson hailed the agreement as a milestone, indicating Prabowo's proactive engagement.
This strategic deal, which includes Indonesia's commitment to purchasing 50 Boeing jets and substantial U.S. energy and agricultural products, not only strengthens bilateral trade relations but also appears to set the stage for further economic cooperation.
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto's Balanced Sales: Exports Soar Amid Domestic Challenges in June 2025
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: A Political Clash Over Tax and Subsidies
India's push for zero tariff on labour-intensive exports is combination of economic strategy and domestic politics: GTRI
Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai dropped, but exports up in Apr-June 2025 (YoY)
RPT-Italy could lose 20 bln euros in exports, 118,000 jobs with US tariffs, industry head says