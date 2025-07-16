BJP Accuses TMC of Compromising Security: Tensions Rise Over Rohingya Presence

The State BJP President, Samik Bhattacharya, launched a scathing criticism of the TMC-led West Bengal government on Wednesday, alleging severe compromises to internal security. His comments highlighted concerns over a silent demographic invasion, emphasizing local unease about Rohingya involvement in state elections.

Bhattacharya expressed the public's desire to keep Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims off the voter lists, revealing that the BJP had flagged 13 lakh such voters to the Election Commission. Additionally, he vowed to protest against the state government's alleged complicity in illegal sand mining in North Bengal.

Tensions further escalated with criticism from Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, who accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of safeguarding Rohingyas and undermining Hindu Bengalis. This accusation arises amidst broader BJP protests against alleged TMC protection of the Rohingya community.

(With inputs from agencies.)