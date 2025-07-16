Left Menu

BJP Accuses TMC of Compromising Security: Tensions Rise Over Rohingya Presence

State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has criticized the TMC-led West Bengal government for allegedly compromising internal security. Accusations of demographic invasion and illegal sand mining have fueled tensions, with BJP leaders pledging protests against the government's actions and policies, creating further political strain in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:18 IST
BJP Accuses TMC of Compromising Security: Tensions Rise Over Rohingya Presence
State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State BJP President, Samik Bhattacharya, launched a scathing criticism of the TMC-led West Bengal government on Wednesday, alleging severe compromises to internal security. His comments highlighted concerns over a silent demographic invasion, emphasizing local unease about Rohingya involvement in state elections.

Bhattacharya expressed the public's desire to keep Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims off the voter lists, revealing that the BJP had flagged 13 lakh such voters to the Election Commission. Additionally, he vowed to protest against the state government's alleged complicity in illegal sand mining in North Bengal.

Tensions further escalated with criticism from Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, who accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of safeguarding Rohingyas and undermining Hindu Bengalis. This accusation arises amidst broader BJP protests against alleged TMC protection of the Rohingya community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025