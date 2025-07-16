BJP Accuses TMC of Compromising Security: Tensions Rise Over Rohingya Presence
State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has criticized the TMC-led West Bengal government for allegedly compromising internal security. Accusations of demographic invasion and illegal sand mining have fueled tensions, with BJP leaders pledging protests against the government's actions and policies, creating further political strain in the region.
- Country:
- India
The State BJP President, Samik Bhattacharya, launched a scathing criticism of the TMC-led West Bengal government on Wednesday, alleging severe compromises to internal security. His comments highlighted concerns over a silent demographic invasion, emphasizing local unease about Rohingya involvement in state elections.
Bhattacharya expressed the public's desire to keep Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims off the voter lists, revealing that the BJP had flagged 13 lakh such voters to the Election Commission. Additionally, he vowed to protest against the state government's alleged complicity in illegal sand mining in North Bengal.
Tensions further escalated with criticism from Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, who accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of safeguarding Rohingyas and undermining Hindu Bengalis. This accusation arises amidst broader BJP protests against alleged TMC protection of the Rohingya community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya set to take over as new Bengal BJP chief unopposed
BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya files nomination for president of party's West Bengal unit
Samik Bhattacharya set to take over as new Bengal BJP chief as no other candidate files nomination
Samik Bhattacharya set to become new Bengal BJP president as no other candidates file nominations
"Real justice will happen when BJP comes to power in Bengal": Suvendu Adhikari protests against Kolkata gangrape case