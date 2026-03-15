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Suvendu Adhikari's Electoral Choices Stir Political Waves

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, expressed his preference to contest the upcoming assembly elections from the Nandigram seat. While open to other constituencies like Bhabanipur if directed by the BJP, he highlighted Nandigram as his political base. This statement reignited speculation about multiple contestations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:09 IST
Suvendu Adhikari's Electoral Choices Stir Political Waves
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, has signaled his electoral preferences for the forthcoming assembly elections. Adhikari expressed a clear inclination towards contesting from the Nandigram seat but remains open to other constituencies if guided by his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing reporters, Adhikari emphasized that in the BJP, decisions are collective and not individual. He subtly criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, emphasizing the collective decision-making ethos of his party.

The Nandigram seat is of significant personal and emotional importance to Adhikari, having previously defeated the chief minister there in 2021. His remarks have rekindled discussions about his potential candidacy in more than one constituency for the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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