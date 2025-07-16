Left Menu

Security Forces Strike Blow Against Naxal Command in Jharkhand

In a significant joint operation by CRPF's CoBRA unit and Jharkhand Police, a high-ranking Naxal commander was neutralized in Bokaro, Jharkhand. This effort aligns with India's robust campaign to eliminate Naxalism by 2026 amid ongoing surrenders and challenges like recent IED incidents in Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:20 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive early morning encounter in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, security forces successfully neutralized a key Naxal leader. The operation, initiated at around 6:30 AM, saw the collaboration of the 209 CoBRA unit of the CRPF and Jharkhand Police, resulting in the elimination of Sub-Zonal Naxal Commander Kunwar Manjhi, also known as Sahdeo Manjhi and Sade. An AK-47 rifle was recovered at the scene.

While the operation was successful, it wasn't without casualties. CRPF Constable Praneswar Koch sustained a bullet injury and is currently receiving medical treatment. The area remains under intense security scrutiny as the operation continues. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has declared that Naxalism is in its final throes, praising the relentless fight by security forces over the last one and a half years.

The campaign against Naxal insurgents is gaining momentum even as 23 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district recently. Prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are optimistic about extinguishing Naxalism by 2026. However, challenges remain, exemplified by recent IED incidents affecting CRPF personnel in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

