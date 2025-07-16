Strategic Pipeline Partnership Paves Way for India's Gas Expansion
Pipeline Infrastructure Ltd and Crown LNG Holdings Ltd have inked an MoU to develop pipeline connectivity in Andhra Pradesh. The agreement aims to integrate Crown LNG's planned terminal with PIL's existing network, enhancing gas transportation from offshore fields and expanding access to wider markets.
- India
Pipeline Infrastructure Ltd (PIL) and Crown LNG Holdings Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a vital pipeline connection in Andhra Pradesh. This strategic partnership aims to link Crown LNG's future terminal with PIL's extensive network, providing new opportunities to distribute natural gas across India.
The MoU was signed by PIL Managing Director Akhil Mehrotra and Crown LNG Holdings Ltd CEO Swapan Kataria on July 10. Intended to integrate the 7.2 million tonnes per annum Gravity-based Structure and Regasification Unit (GBSRU) at Kakinada with PIL's pipeline, the project is pending the fulfillment of various terms.
The collaboration is set to significantly boost the use of PIL's 1,400-km pipeline, which stretches from Kakinada to Gujarat. By enabling Crown LNG to transport imported gas, the partnership aims to ensure efficient delivery to key demand centers, aligning with India's expanding energy needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
