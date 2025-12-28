Left Menu

Pressure Mounts for Justice in the Murder of Angel Chakma

In a tragic incident, Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, was killed after a racial attack in Dehradun. Chief Ministers of Tripura and Uttarakhand are coordinating efforts to ensure the arrest of all involved. The local community and the Tipra Motha Party demand justice and accountability in this case.

Updated: 28-12-2025 14:49 IST
Pressure Mounts for Justice in the Murder of Angel Chakma
The tragic murder of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, has sparked calls for justice and accountability. The 24-year-old was attacked by a group of six after objecting to a racial slur in Dehradun and succumbed to his injuries two weeks later.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has been assured by his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, that the perpetrators will be apprehended. Five suspects have already been arrested, with one still at large.

Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has promised to support the victim's family and ensure those responsible are punished. The Delhi leadership has directed the Uttarakhand government to conduct a thorough and timely investigation.

