Pressure Mounts for Justice in the Murder of Angel Chakma
In a tragic incident, Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, was killed after a racial attack in Dehradun. Chief Ministers of Tripura and Uttarakhand are coordinating efforts to ensure the arrest of all involved. The local community and the Tipra Motha Party demand justice and accountability in this case.
- Country:
- India
The tragic murder of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, has sparked calls for justice and accountability. The 24-year-old was attacked by a group of six after objecting to a racial slur in Dehradun and succumbed to his injuries two weeks later.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has been assured by his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, that the perpetrators will be apprehended. Five suspects have already been arrested, with one still at large.
Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has promised to support the victim's family and ensure those responsible are punished. The Delhi leadership has directed the Uttarakhand government to conduct a thorough and timely investigation.
ALSO READ
Triumphant Justice: Indian Worker Wins Race Discrimination Dispute Against KFC Franchise
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh
Justice Prevails: Upholding a 20-Year Sentence Under POCSO Act
Trio Nabbed for Harassment: A Courageous Woman's Pursuit of Justice
Striking Tensions: Doctors Rally for Justice in Himachal Pradesh