Left Menu

Drone Strikes Intensify Tensions in Kurdish-Iraq Oil Sector

Drones have attacked oil fields in Iraq's Kurdish region, escalating tensions between Kurdish authorities and Baghdad. No group has claimed responsibility. The attacks have temporarily halted operations at some facilities and are seen as a threat to Kurdistan's economy. The Kurdish regional government has accused Iranian-allied militias, which Iraqi officials deny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:02 IST
Drone Strikes Intensify Tensions in Kurdish-Iraq Oil Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Drones targeted oil fields in Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region on Wednesday, marking the latest in a string of recent attacks that have shuttered several oil facilities.

While responsibility for the incidents remains unclaimed, tensions between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdish authorities have soared. According to the Kurdish region's anti-terrorism department, two drones attacked an oil field in the Zakho district, inflicting damage but sparing injuries.

DNO ASA, the Norwegian company managing the field, reported that its operations were "temporarily suspended following three explosions early this morning." The attacks included one at a small storage tank in Tawke and another at Peshkabir's surface processing equipment. Assessments of the damage are underway, but no injuries have been reported.

The assault follows a separate incident in Dohuk province where another oil field, operated by a U.S. company, was set ablaze following a drone strike. The Kurdistan Ministry of Natural Resources condemned these acts as an economic attack and urged federal intervention to prevent further incidents.

Earlier this month, Kurdish regional authorities accused the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iranian-backed militias under official Iraqi military control, of executing the drone attacks. Meanwhile, the Iraqi army dismissed the accusations as lacking evidence and warned they could justify destabilizing actions by hostile entities. Historically, Iran-backed groups have sporadically targeted U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, posing threats amid broader geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025