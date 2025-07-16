Left Menu

Greece's Peach Export Dilemma: Facing Tariff Turmoil

Greek peach farmers are facing uncertainty due to new U.S. tariffs on European goods imposed by President Trump. The tariffs may significantly affect the demand and profitability of Greece's peach exports, particularly impacting the economy of Central Macedonia, where thousands depend on the trade.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The lush peach orchards of Northern Greece are bracing for impact as new U.S. tariffs threaten their vibrant export business. Each July sees the diligent harvest of this juicy fruit, ready to be canned and shipped. But this year's crop faces potential market turbulence.

President Donald Trump's announcement of a 30% tariff on European products has sparked concern among Greek farmers and producers reliant on the U.S. market. With the import duty potentially reaching 47%, uncertainty looms over the sector, impacting an area vital for Greece's agricultural exports.

As alternatives remain limited, industry leaders urge exploration of other markets such as Mercosur, Mexico, and India. Despite fears of an economic squeeze, optimism persists among some farmers, hoping for an unpredictable turn from the U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

