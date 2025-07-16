Budgam Police Targets Terror Infrastructure with Property Attachments

In a significant offensive against terrorism, Budgam Police on Wednesday attached properties linked to Pakistan-based handlers in Jammu and Kashmir. The crackdown targeted locations in Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib within the Budgam district, following protocols with local executive magistrates present, officials stated.

The operation involved seizing three properties, including a residential house at Harwani Khansahib connected to Manzoor Ahmad Chopan, known as Rayees, land at Chewa Budgam owned by Mohammad Yousuf Malik, alias Molvi, and a plot at Khag belonging to Bilal Ahmad Wani, also known as Umer.

These actions, linked to FIR No. 58/2024 under Sections including the Indian Arms Act and UAPA, highlight the ongoing strategy to dismantle terror outfits' supportive structures and underline the message of legal repercussions for anti-national activities, according to a Kashmir police release.

