Arrest in Tragic Hit-and-Run: NRI Linked to Fauja Singh's Death

A Canada-based Non-Resident Indian, identified as Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has been arrested for involvement in the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of legendary 114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh, according to authorities in Jalandhar.

Dhillon, age 26, works in Canada and traveled to India on June 23 reportedly for home construction, Jalandhar's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rural Harvinder Singh Virk revealed. Following the tragic incident on July 14, Dhillon fled the scene and hid the vehicle.

The accident, which occurred on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, was during Singh's routine walk. Singh, lovingly nicknamed the 'Turbaned Tornado,' succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to Shriman Hospital. Celebrated for his record-breaking marathon feats even past 100, his death marks the loss of a globally revered sports icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)