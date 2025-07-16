Left Menu

Arrest in Tragic Hit-and-Run: NRI Linked to Fauja Singh's Death

A Canada-based NRI, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has been detained in connection with the hit-and-run accident that tragically killed 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh. The incident occurred on July 14 on the Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway. Dhillon reportedly returned to India for personal reasons before the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:34 IST
Arrest in Tragic Hit-and-Run: NRI Linked to Fauja Singh's Death
Jalandhar SSP (Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Canada-based Non-Resident Indian, identified as Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has been arrested for involvement in the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of legendary 114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh, according to authorities in Jalandhar.

Dhillon, age 26, works in Canada and traveled to India on June 23 reportedly for home construction, Jalandhar's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rural Harvinder Singh Virk revealed. Following the tragic incident on July 14, Dhillon fled the scene and hid the vehicle.

The accident, which occurred on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, was during Singh's routine walk. Singh, lovingly nicknamed the 'Turbaned Tornado,' succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to Shriman Hospital. Celebrated for his record-breaking marathon feats even past 100, his death marks the loss of a globally revered sports icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025