U.S. Stock Futures Climb Amid Cooling Inflation Signals

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday following producer prices data suggesting cooling inflation, reinforcing expectations of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. June showed a 2.3% annual rise in the Producer Price Index, below the forecasted 2.5%. Excluding food and energy, core PPI slightly rose by 2.6%.

Updated: 16-07-2025 18:07 IST
U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Wednesday morning as investors reacted to encouraging economic data suggesting cooling inflation. The Labor Department reported that the Producer Price Index increased by 2.3% year-over-year in June, lower than the 2.5% rise anticipated by economists. This development has heightened expectations for potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year.

On a monthly basis, the Producer Price Index remained flat, contrasting with the projected 0.2% increase. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy due to their volatility, showed a 2.6% annual rise, also slightly below the predicted 2.7% increase. This data portrays a cooling inflationary environment, which is favorable for prospective monetary policy adjustments.

As of 08:31 a.m. ET, U.S. stock futures showed varied movements with the Dow E-minis rising by 143 points, or 0.32%, and the S&P 500 E-minis increasing by 8.75 points, or 0.14%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 E-minis recorded a slight dip, down 2.75 points, or 0.01%, reflecting mixed sentiments among market participants.

