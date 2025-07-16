Restoring Statehood: Political Momentum Builds for Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah applauds opposition efforts for restoring full statehood to the region. This demand follows the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, press the government to expedite legislation. Similar calls arise for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule.
In a significant political development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his support on Wednesday for the opposition's push to restore full statehood to the Union Territory. This move comes in response to a letter from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging swift legislative action in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Abdullah addressed reporters, emphasizing the long-standing demand for statehood restoration since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. 'It's a good day when our voices are amplified in Parliament,' Abdullah stated, acknowledging Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for their efforts.
Highlighting promises made in various forums, including Parliament and public events, Abdullah demanded timely action from the government. The Supreme Court's directive for prompt restoration was also cited. Concurrently, Gandhi requested Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, ensuring cultural and political aspirations are met.
