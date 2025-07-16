Left Menu

Ladakh Blaze: Indian Army's Integrated Firing Exercise Hits the Mark

The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps conducted an integrated firing exercise in Ladakh, focusing on joint operations, tactical validation, and the use of new-generation equipment and battlefield equalizers. This exercise is part of the Indian Army's Decade of Transformation initiative to enhance synergy among the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army recently conducted an integrated firing exercise in the strategic region of Ladakh, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve jointness and validate military tactics. The exercise was organized by the Fire and Fury Corps, based in Leh.

This operation is a significant element of the Indian Army's Decade of Transformation initiative, aiming to incorporate new-generation equipment and battlefield equalizers. The focus is on enhancing the integration of tactics, techniques, and procedures among the armed forces.

The need for greater synergy and jointness has been a consistent theme in the military, and this exercise exemplifies efforts towards achieving these goals. The Corps shared visual insights into the exercise, demonstrating the Army's progress in tactical advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

