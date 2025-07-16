Left Menu

Hub Power's Plan: Extending Bank Guarantees to Secure Coal Plants

Hub Power is extending $51 million in bank guarantees for its coal-fired power plants until 2034, due to new transmission charges and challenges in Pakistan's power sector. These guarantees, covering fines and funding gaps, are deemed crucial for stable electricity supply amidst rising solar use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST
Hub Power's Plan: Extending Bank Guarantees to Secure Coal Plants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hub Power (HUBCO), Pakistan's largest independent power producer, has announced plans to extend $51 million in bank guarantees until 2034. This measure aims to shield its coal-fired power plants, seen as crucial amidst the country's increasing solar energy reliance.

The company recently informed the stock exchange that these long-term guarantees would secure future loan repayments and potential penalties. New government-imposed transmission charges, which HUBCO plans to contest as they were not part of original contracts, have led investors to demand extended guarantees. Despite the potential borrowing costs, the anticipated returns from the projects are expected to remain favorable.

HUBCO highlighted the necessity of stable coal power during an era of rising solar power, which risks causing blackouts if not managed properly. The company has invested approximately $131 million in these projects, citing ongoing challenges within Pakistan's energy sector such as fuel import restrictions and a debt-laden power industry. An extraordinary general meeting is set for August to gain shareholder approval for the needed measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025