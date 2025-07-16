Assam CM Conducts Comprehensive Review of Kokrajhar Medical College

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a detailed evaluation of Kokrajhar Medical College's operations, focusing on critical departments, patient care, and infrastructural needs. He chaired meetings, interacted with healthcare providers, and committed to enhancing the institution as a premier healthcare facility in the BTR region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:03 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday for a comprehensive review of its operational capabilities. During his visit, he meticulously inspected critical departments, engaged directly with healthcare professionals, and conducted a high-level meeting aimed at identifying and addressing existing gaps in healthcare service delivery.

The Chief Minister chaired a review meeting to evaluate the performance of various crucial hospital departments, such as the Out Patient Department (OPD), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Blood Bank, and CT Scan Unit among others. Dr. Sarma also assessed the hospital's ability to deliver advanced and accessible healthcare to not only the district's population but also to residents of nearby areas.

Sarma emphasized the government's strong commitment to enhancing healthcare education and treatment across the BTR, assuring stakeholders of increased resource allocation. Accompanied by influential figures including Minister UG Brahma and MP Rwngwra Narjary, CM Sarma vowed to transform Kokrajhar Medical College into a center of excellence in the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

