Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari's Highway Surprise: Intensifying Road Quality Checks

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, surprised officials with an unannounced inspection of Ajmer's highways on Wednesday, scrutinizing road conditions and engaging directly with on-site personnel. The Deputy CM underscored the urgent need for higher road quality and greater accountability in the construction and maintenance of infrastructure.

Kumari noted that these surprise inspections would be a recurring practice to ensure compliance, stating, "We are also holding continuous meetings with the PWD department and are considering guideline changes for more efficient road project implementation." Public Works Department officials accompanied her during this comprehensive review.

During her visit, Kumari focused on highways undergoing construction or maintenance. Additionally, she announced that mandatory drainage systems would accompany new road projects, aiming to prevent waterlogging. A proactive measure includes established control rooms across Rajasthan to address any such emergencies promptly.

