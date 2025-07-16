Left Menu

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari's Highway Surprise: Intensifying Road Quality Checks

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari conducted a surprise highway inspection in Ajmer, emphasizing improved road quality and accountability. She highlighted ongoing meetings with the PWD and potential changes in guidelines to ensure effective implementation of road construction projects. Control rooms ensure rapid response to waterlogging issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:34 IST
Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari's Highway Surprise: Intensifying Road Quality Checks
Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inspected the highway in Ajmer. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, surprised officials with an unannounced inspection of Ajmer's highways on Wednesday, scrutinizing road conditions and engaging directly with on-site personnel. The Deputy CM underscored the urgent need for higher road quality and greater accountability in the construction and maintenance of infrastructure.

Kumari noted that these surprise inspections would be a recurring practice to ensure compliance, stating, "We are also holding continuous meetings with the PWD department and are considering guideline changes for more efficient road project implementation." Public Works Department officials accompanied her during this comprehensive review.

During her visit, Kumari focused on highways undergoing construction or maintenance. Additionally, she announced that mandatory drainage systems would accompany new road projects, aiming to prevent waterlogging. A proactive measure includes established control rooms across Rajasthan to address any such emergencies promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025