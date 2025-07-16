Left Menu

Tripura's Leap: CM Manik Saha Unveils Comprehensive Recruitment Drive

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha distributed 184 appointment letters, emphasizing skills development and a 'better Tripura'. Commitments include 1,615 teaching roles and healthcare improvements. Cooperation with PM Modi aims for progress by 2047. Recruitment reflects dedication to enhancing public services and creating jobs across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:29 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha distributed 184 appointment letters from the Public Works Department, underscoring his vision of skill development and a 'better Tripura'. Saha highlighted efforts to create an environment conducive to progress, aiming to transform Tripura in collaboration with the Prime Minister.

During a conversation with ANI, Saha emphasized, "Today we have issued 184 appointment letters from the PWD office, bringing joy to many. Over the past seven years, more than 19,000 jobs have been provided." He envisions significant development in Tripura through skill enhancement initiatives.

A high-level meeting at the State Secretariat in Agartala, led by Saha, resulted in key recruitment decisions for various departments. The Chief Minister's cabinet announced ambitious plans for the education and healthcare sectors, aiming to fill 1,615 teaching positions across the state. The Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) will facilitate this process.

The hiring plan includes 915 Postgraduate Teachers for classes 11 and 12, and 700 Graduate Teachers for classes 9 and 10, aiming to address educational gaps in secondary and higher secondary schools. In the healthcare sector, six new Medical Officers will boost rural and urban health services. Additionally, 37 academic and administrative roles at the National Law University will be filled.

This recruitment initiative underscores the government's commitment to reinforcing public services and providing employment opportunities for eligible individuals in Tripura, reflecting a robust strategy towards development by 2047.

