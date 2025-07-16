Lieutenant Governor Sinha Advocates for Lasting Peace in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took the stage at a seminar titled 'J&K's March Towards Peace,' organized by Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, marking a significant engagement aimed at focusing on Jammu and Kashmir's trajectory towards lasting tranquility.

Highlighting the enduring connection between Mahatma Gandhi and Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha emphasized the late leader's vision for the region and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts since 2019 for moving J&K closer to that ideal. He underscored India's strategy of establishing peace, as opposed to buying it, stating the commitment to dismantle the terror ecosystem fully.

The Lieutenant Governor pointed to palpable improvements, including reduced local terrorist recruitment and economic growth, presenting them as evidence of positive transformation post-Article 370's abrogation. He expressed confidence in the ultimate fading of terrorism in the region and held Pakistan accountable for its disruptive actions.