Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Sinha Advocates for Lasting Peace in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a seminar in New Delhi on Jammu and Kashmir's progress towards peace. He emphasized the bond between Mahatma Gandhi and the state, noted the region's advances in curbing terrorism, and highlighted development under PM Modi's leadership since the abrogation of Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:11 IST
Lieutenant Governor Sinha Advocates for Lasting Peace in Jammu & Kashmir
LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/X/@OfficeOfLGJandK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took the stage at a seminar titled 'J&K's March Towards Peace,' organized by Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, marking a significant engagement aimed at focusing on Jammu and Kashmir's trajectory towards lasting tranquility.

Highlighting the enduring connection between Mahatma Gandhi and Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha emphasized the late leader's vision for the region and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts since 2019 for moving J&K closer to that ideal. He underscored India's strategy of establishing peace, as opposed to buying it, stating the commitment to dismantle the terror ecosystem fully.

The Lieutenant Governor pointed to palpable improvements, including reduced local terrorist recruitment and economic growth, presenting them as evidence of positive transformation post-Article 370's abrogation. He expressed confidence in the ultimate fading of terrorism in the region and held Pakistan accountable for its disruptive actions.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025